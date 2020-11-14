2020’s second Friday the 13th might be even more alarming than the first

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It might seem absurd to point out the negative associations people have had for centuries with Friday the 13th — in this, a year that has played out like one long succession of Friday the 13ths.

But in fact, there have been only two Friday the 13ths in 2020. The other was exactly eight months ago — March 13th. If that date stands out in your memory, you’re not alone. Whether you’re superstitious or not, you have to admit that this Friday the 13th has some of the same ominous overtones.

March 13 is the day President Trump declared — reluctantly by most accounts — a national state of emergency due to the unusually fast spread of COVID-19.

It’s the day the Disney and Universal theme parks shut down, the day the Fed announced it intended to inject $1.5 trillion into the economy in a bid to avoid “unusual disruptions” in the market.

Friday, March 13, wasn’t the day the coronavirus came to these shores, but it was in many ways the day we emphatically acknowledged it was here.

Fast forward eight months to another Friday the 13th — this one. On this 13th —

California Gov. Gavin newson, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, announced advisories imploring people not to travel outside their respective states. Dozens of other states report their highest number of COVID-19 cases yet. We learn that 130 Secret Service agents assigned to the President have tested positive. And with the holidays looming — and the prospect of extended families gathering in tight quarters — a sense that the worst may be yet to come.

Superstitious or not, you have to admit these Friday the 13ths have lived up to the myth.

If you think it couldn’t have been worse, however, consider this. At least 2020 doesn’t have three Friday the 13ths — the most possible in our Gregorian calendar.

