2020 Lowrider Toy Run cruises for a good cause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local car and motorcycle clubs gathered to help make Christmas a memorable one for local kids.

The 2020 Lowrider Toy Run took place Saturday morning at Beach Park where car, truck and motorcycle clubs got together for a cruise around town.

The event included vendors, music and awards for the top 10 vehicles. The drive collected unwrapped toys and donations for the Autism Society of Kern County.

“Were grateful to have these kind people here donating,” Thomas Deval, president of Imagine Car Club, said. “It means a lot to me to donate, and for these people to be here, it means the world for them to back us up, donating toys.”