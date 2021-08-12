2020 Census: Kern’s population has risen by 8% since 2010, is now majority Hispanic

FILE – This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s population has risen by 8.3 percent since 2010, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau that was released today.

Data from the 2020 Census shows that Kern has a reported population of 909,235. In the 2010 Census, Kern had a total population of 839,631. The county has added nearly 70,000 people since 2010.

The California population is nearly 40 million and represents a 6.1 percent increase from 2010, the Census shows.

The majority of Kern County is now Hispanic, according to the data. The 2020 Census says that 54.9 percent of the total population — nearly 500,000 people — reported themselves as being Hispanic or Latino. In the 2010 Census, it was just under 50 percent of respondents.

Nearly 41 percent of county residents said they are white. Black and Asian residents each make up about 5 percent of the total population, according to the data.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]