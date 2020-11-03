Politics News    •    Elections Coverage    •    Elections Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
2020 Autism on the Run fundraiser happening this month

Local News
League of Dreams fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — League of Dreams is holding an “Autism on the Run” 2k and 5k fundraiser from now until Nov. 30.

The event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means walkers and runners can participate anywhere and can complete their challenge anytime during the month of November. According to League of Dreams, registered participants will receive a shirt and a goodie bag including autism awareness items, entry to a raffle and a runner’s puzzle piece medallion.

A livestream raffle and ceremony will be held on Nov. 7. There will be a packet pick-up for local participants and a shipping option for non-locals, according to a news release.

