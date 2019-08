BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police said Monday four more suspects have been arrested in an Aug. 17 shooting in which dozens of bullets flew through a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Travis Smith, 39, Demon Morris, 38, Tyrone Foreman, 40 and Jimmy Stewart, 32, were arrested on various gun and gang charges in the shooting that occurred in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.