2019 Jazz Festival at CSUB is canceled

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 03:17 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cal State Bakersfield has cancelled its 2019 Bakersfield Jazz Festival.

The university announced the festival is not taking place this year in a release on Wednesday.

A university spokesperson said the festival is not taking place this year, as another event is taking place at the campus at the same time. 

In May, the campus is hosting a series of events for the investiture of CSUB president Dr. Lynette Zelezny. An investiture reception will celebrate the Taste of Bakersfield, the university said.

A CSUB event website for the investiture ceremony says an investiture is an academic ceremony where official powers are conferred to a new leader. 

CSUB's President's Investiture Reception is scheduled for May 3.

