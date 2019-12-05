2019 Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know

The 2019 Bakersfield Christmas Parade takes place tonight bringing thousands to Downtown to ring in the holiday season.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. with the route starting outside our KGET studios at 21st and L streets.

The parade will wind its way through a portion of Downtown Bakersfield. You can see a parade map below.

The parade route is shown in green, while yellow, red, blue and blue lines show staging areas for parade floats, vehicles and marching bands.

Of course, the parade will cause some delays and limit parking in some Downtown areas during the day leading up to the parade.

Bakersfield police say temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed between F and Q streets and between 19th and 23rd streets. There is no parking in those areas between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The area of 21st and 22nd streets between H and Eye streets will have temporary “No Parking” signs. Parking is restricted there from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say vehicles inside the parade route by 5 p.m. will be towed and vehicles not in the parade but within within the parade route will not be allowed to leave until the parade finishes.

Avoid the area surrounding the parade if you’re not feeling the same holiday cheer and expect heavy traffic, police said.

And if you missed the parade in Bakersfield, there are other parades scheduled to take place in Kern County.