20-year-old man killed in South Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man has been identified as the driver killed in a crash late Sunday night in South Bakersfield.

The coroner identified the man as Jose Armando Colorado Vazquez, 20, of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page, the collision was reported at McKee Road and South Union Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Vazquez and the driver of an SUV were involved in a collision near the intersection.

Vazquez was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of his injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

Anyone with information can call Bakersfield CHP at 661-396-6600.