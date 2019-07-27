20-year-old arrested, found in possession of various drugs, sheriff’s deputies say

Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 20-year-old man alleged to be in possession of drugs and a loaded gun. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop outside Delano led to an arrest of a man accused of possessing and selling drugs.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Ricardo Ambriz was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being pulled over in the 2000 block of Girard Street.

In a release, deputies said Ambriz was found with concentrated cannabis, and also found about 106 grams of processed marijuana, about 81 grams of cocaine, about five grams of ecstasy, over $1,500 in cash and a loaded revolver.

Ambriz was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for narcotics sales, transportation of narcotics, marijuana sales and other weapons violations, officials said.

