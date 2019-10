KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two dozen local immigrants became U.S. citizens at a ceremony in Keene.

Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fresno field office joined with the National Park Service to welcome 20 local immigrants as the country’s newest citizens Friday morning.

Ceremonies have been held at the Cesar Chavez National Monument in Keene since 2013.

Raul Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Education and Leadership Foundation, Fresno delivered the keynote speech.