BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler who was killed after a car driven by a family member backed over her on Thanksgiving has been identified.

20-month-old Adela Catalina Hurtado was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after being hit. She died shortly after from her injuries. The Kern County Coroner’s Office said her cause of death was blunt injuries and has ruled it an accident.

Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, California Highway Patrol officers were called to a home on the 500 block of Adams Street where they learned Israel Saldana, 18, had been slowly backing up his Ford Mustang and hit Hurtado. The incident happened in the back of the property, which allowed for parking.

Saldana didn’t see the girl when he got in the car, according to CHP.

Hurtado’s grandfather pulled her from under the car and CPR was performed until an ambulance took her to the hospital where she died just before 11 a.m. The family had been nearby preparing for Thanksgiving Day festivities.

Officers ruled out drugs or alcohol, Martinez said. An investigation is ongoing.