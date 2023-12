BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers issued 20 citations to unlicensed drivers and arrested one person on suspicion of drunken driving at a checkpoint held Friday in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A total of 451 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint held at westbound Niles Street at Crestmont Drive, officers said. Five sobriety tests were given, one vehicle impounded and two citations issued for driving on a suspended license.