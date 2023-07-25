BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks a somber anniversary of the death of Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.

Campas was killed two years ago on July 25, 2021 during a standoff in Wasco as he tried to enter a home and rescue members of a family whose mentally ill husband and father threatened them with guns.

Campas was off duty on that day, but answered the call for the SWAT team to head to Wasco as the situation unfolded that day.

The shooter ended up killing Campas and three others in the home. Four people were able to escape.

Campas was an East Bakersfield High School graduate and a football star, a Marine, a father, husband and son. He served in the sheriff’s office for five years. He was 35 years old.

Campas was honored with a plaque memorializing him at the Bakersfield Fox Theater and his name is etched on the law enforcement memorial at sheriff’s office headquarters.