BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-year-old child sustained major injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of King and Niles streets at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police.

Officers responding to the crash involving a pickup truck and sedan found a severely injured juvenile seated in a forward-facing child safety seat in the sedan, an official BPD release says.

The child is currently being treated at a nearby hospital. The other drivers and passengers involved sustained minor injuries and are also getting treatment, officers say.

Investigators say the sedan was going westbound on Niles street when it collided with the pickup truck that was crossing the same street after stopping at the intersection with King Street. The sedan also struck a utility pole at its base.

The intersection will remain closed for an estimated four to five hours while the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.