2-year-old rushed to hospital after falling into pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after a possible drowning Sunday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Edison Highway for a child that fell into a pool at around 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews arrived and took the girl to Kern Medical for treatment.

The 2-year-old’s condition is not known, but officials said she was breathing on her way to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office reminds parents and guardians to keep an eye on children near pools or other bodies of water. Remember to keep doors and gates leading to pools locked and secured.