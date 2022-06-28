BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her child last seen on Sunday.

Josiah Felix, 2, was last seen in the company of his mother, 27-year-old Monique Felix, during a visitation session. They may be occupying a blue Saturn Ion sedan with unknown license plates.

Josiah is described as 2 feet tall, 25 to 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Monique is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 98 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has also been reported missing.

If you spot them, call BPD at 661-327-7111.