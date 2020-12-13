2-year-old injured in Lamont hit and run

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A 2-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run this afternoon in Lamont.

The California Highway Patrol said just after 1 p.m., it received reports of a child being hit by a vehicle in the area of Panama Road and Myrtle Avenue. The department said the child was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time.

No information about the suspect vehicle is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information is provided.