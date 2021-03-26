2-year-old injured in hit-and-run collision in Oildale: CHP

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Oildale that injured a 2-year-old.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened at California Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. A pickup truck collided with a 2-year-old boy and the driver fled the scene.

CHP said the truck described as a red Ford F150 was last seen going northbound on McCray following the collision.

The extent of injuries to the 2-year-old was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News