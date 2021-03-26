2-year-old injured in hit-and-run collision in Oildale: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Oildale that injured a 2-year-old.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened at California Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. A pickup truck collided with a 2-year-old boy and the driver fled the scene.

CHP said the truck described as a red Ford F150 was last seen going northbound on McCray following the collision.

The extent of injuries to the 2-year-old was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.