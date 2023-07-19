BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lone 2-year-old was found on the side of Highway 65 on Tuesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy was found north of Bakersfield near southbound Highway 65 at James Road around 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday. Both CHP and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

According to CHP officer Tomas Martinez, the child was found safely.

“The child was not injured. A Good Samaritan stopped and stayed with the the child until law enforcement arrived,” Martinez told 17 News. “KCSO did contact the family and talked to the parents. I am unsure if the child was returned to the parents. The child was located with just a diaper on.”

This is a developing story.