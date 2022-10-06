BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City.

Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to a news release.

The second women involved in the crash, Airam Betzay Delgado, 22, of Palmdale was the the driver of the Toyota that collided with the SUV, officers said.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time, according to officials.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.