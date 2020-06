RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were able to escape from a burning building Thursday afternoon in Ridgecrest.

Kern County firefighters were called to the home in the 600 block of South Allen Street just before 3:15 p.m.

The two elderly women were able to get out of the home in time and were not believed to be hurt. Several other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.