KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Early Tuesday morning, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Keene.

Fire crews got to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and said they found an accident involving three semi-trucks, according to the department. The cab of one of the semi-trucks crashed into the trailer of another.

Two people were suffering from life-threatening injuries, one of which was pinned inside the cab, according to fire crews.

Crews were able to successfully free the person pinned inside the cab, according to KCFD. Both people suffering from injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment.