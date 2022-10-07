BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave.

Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Yuhua Su, 49, of Redmond, Washington was the occupant of the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials said both women died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine their manners and causes of death.