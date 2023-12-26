WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A person was ejected after two vehicles were involved in a major-injury collision on Highway 46 near Wasco Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP first reported the crash on the traffic incident page around 5:21 p.m. on westbound Highway 46 just west of Magnolia Avenue, and said a Honda Odyssey and Toyota Scion reportedly collided. Damage to both vehicles could be seen.

CHP Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News that a person was ejected in the crash and was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The reporting party was stuck in a vehicle as a result of the collision, according to CHP.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CHP with this crash, a KCSO watch commander told 17 News.

Martinez said the crash is under investigation.