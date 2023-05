CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle rollover crash has blocked the slow lane of westbound Highway 58 near General Beale Road.

According to CHP Incident Information Page, the collision caused one grey sedan to rollover and landed upside down in the slow lane, while the other vehicle rolled down an embankment. The crash happened just before 7 a.m.

CHP has blocked the slow lane of westbound Highway 58. Expect delays.

This is a developing story.