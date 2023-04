BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens were injured after being hit by a car on Madison Street Saturday night.

According to the BPD, the two teenagers were riding what appeared to be a motorbike with no lights on when a car hit them. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The teens sustained minor and moderate injuries, according to officers.

Both teens were taken to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle cooperated with the police in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.