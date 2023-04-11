BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are under arrest after allegedly carjacking two vehicles in southwest Bakersfield Monday night.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the 4600 block of Planz Road for a report of a carjacking. When officers arrived they found two separate victims who’s vehicles were stolen.

Officers found the victim’s vehicles in the Wible and Planz Road area. Officials tried to pull over the vehicle, but the car fled. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested.

BPD’s investigation revealed the teens were the primary suspects who committed the carjackings.

The teens were booked into the Kern County Juvenile Hall for the carjacking and robbery charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.