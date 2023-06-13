BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s been a spree of vandalism and crime in Downtown Bakersfield. In one of the most recent incidents, the vandals were caught on a security camera.

“There is a common misconception that business owners have a lot of money and a loss that large is really big for us,” Jenica Willis the owner of Nest and Company said.

The Nest and Company and Poise Pilates & Barre were both vandalized early Tuesday morning. Poise Pilates & Barre had their window smashed in and just a couple of hours later.

The other business not only had their window destroyed but in the security camera video appears to show an alleged burglar going on a five-finger discount shopping spree once inside. The burglar then crawls out through the destroyed window.

“It’s really scary,” Callie Jenkins the owner of Poise Pilates & Barre said. “It’s really sad for Bakersfield it’s sad for downtown businesses. We’re all small businesses and locally owned.”

This is the second time both of the businesses were vandalized. The fear that crime will continue happening to these locally owned businesses is real for the owners and they say they just want it to stop.

“It does affect us a lot financially and it makes it difficult for us to run a business,” Willis said.

“That’s what’s scary is that you never know when you’re coming to work if it’s safe to come to work,” Jenkins said.

Both of the business owners are looking to join the block-to-block security program offered by the Downtown Bakersfield Association.