BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Do you need sandbags for the rising Kern River water levels and the potential for flooding? The Kern County Fire Department announced two locations where residents can pick up sandbags to protect their homes from potential flooding.

KCFD said residents can now pick up hundreds of pre-made sandbags at the following locations:

Site 1: 3805 Chester Avenue – near Sam Lynn Ballpark south of the river.

Site 2: 12201 Round Mountain Road – on the side of the road north of the river.

Officials said it’s vital that residents get a head start to protect themselves and their property from potential water damage.