BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were rescued from a structure fire in south Bakersfield Sunday morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

According to BFD, a structure fire was reported on South Milham Drive at 7:58 a.m. While en route to the fire, crews heard the possibility of someone in a wheelchair trapped in the structure.

BFD said upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the windows of the building. A man could be heard yelling for help for a woman in a wheelchair.

Crews from BFD and the Kern County Fire Department successfully made an attack on the fire. BFD said both victims found in the structure were rescued with minor injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment.