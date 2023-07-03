BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men — one of them drunk — were rescued in separate incidents in the Kern River on Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., a search and rescue team rescued a man wearing a life vest and “in distress” near the River and Elk intersection, officials said. Park rangers arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication, according to a sheriff’s release.

Search and rescue then assisted Bakersfield firefighters at about 4:20 p.m. with rescuing a man wearing a life vest and in distress in the area of Lake Ming and CALM, officials said. Authorities are urging people to stay out of the river.