2 people wounded in Southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people arrived at Kern Medical after they were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers are assisting county sheriff’s deputies for the reported shooting in the area of Jastro Avenue and Feliz Drive at around 8:50 p.m.

A police spokesperson said two people arrived at Kern Medical for treatment of gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. Their wounds were described as “minor to moderate.”

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.