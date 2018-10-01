2 people uninjured in fiery Kernville plane crash

Courtesy Gary Sheetz

Courtesy Gary Sheetz

Two people were able to escape uninjured following a plane crash at Kern Valley Airport on Sunday.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the Kernville airport and found the plane on fire.

The two passengers in the plane were able to get out of the plane before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.