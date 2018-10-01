Local News

2 people uninjured in fiery Kernville plane crash

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 03:32 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 03:32 PM PDT

Two people were able to escape uninjured following a plane crash at Kern Valley Airport on Sunday.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the Kernville airport and found the plane on fire.

The two passengers in the plane were able to get out of the plane before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected