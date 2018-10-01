2 people uninjured in fiery Kernville plane crash
Two people were able to escape uninjured following a plane crash at Kern Valley Airport on Sunday.
According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the Kernville airport and found the plane on fire.
The two passengers in the plane were able to get out of the plane before firefighters arrived, officials said.
The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.
More Stories
-
The Bakersfield Police Department announced an investigation late…
-
The department plans to randomly drug test deputies.
-
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin issued a statement Monday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.