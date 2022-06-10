BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday night on Highway 99.

The crash was reported at around 8:20 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Two people were reported ejected out of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over.

Two people were taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.

We will update this story as we learn more information.