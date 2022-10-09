BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two people on a motorcycle suffered major injuries when their motorcycle collided into the back of the semi-truck, CHP reported. One person was later pronounced dead.

Emergency crews needed to temporarily close northbound traffic to transport the injured motorcycle riders.