BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have identified two persons of interest in connection to the hit-and-run death of a sleeping woman at Jefferson Park on Tuesday.

Police did not release the two people’s names or ages, but said they are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

On July 12, at around 6:45 a.m., police were called to Jefferson Park on Bernard Street after a woman was found dead at the park. Police said the woman was sleeping on the grass in the park when a driver drove through the park ran the woman over as she slept.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.