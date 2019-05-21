2 people injured in crash near Centennial High School Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Hageman Road near Centennial High School on Monday evening, according to Bakersfield police.

The crash happened on Hageman Road west of Riverlakes Drive just after 7 p.m.

A black Mustang and a white pickup truck collided, but it's unclear what the cause of the crash was.

Police described the injuries suffered to the two juveniles as moderate. Police did not specify which vehicles the juveniles were traveling in.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.