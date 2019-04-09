Local News

2 people from Bakersfield killed in weekend Highway 166 collision

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. (KSBY/KGET) -- A man and woman from Bakersfield were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 166 in New Cuyama over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CHP, 29-year-old Brian Scott Adams was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Highway 166, when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.

Adams and his passenger, 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Castillo, died in the crash.

Three women in their 20s from San Luis Obispo were injured, two of them seriously.

