2 people from Bakersfield killed in weekend Highway 166 collision
NEW CUYAMA, Calif. (KSBY/KGET) -- A man and woman from Bakersfield were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 166 in New Cuyama over the weekend.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to CHP, 29-year-old Brian Scott Adams was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Highway 166, when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.
Adams and his passenger, 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Castillo, died in the crash.
Three women in their 20s from San Luis Obispo were injured, two of them seriously.
