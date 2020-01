BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday evening in Northeast Bakersfield.

The collision happened at around 6:40 p.m. at River Boulevard and Knotts Street.

According to CHP, the driver an an SUV was turning on Knotts Street when he hit two people in a crosswalk.

The pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.