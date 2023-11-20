BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new businesses are gearing up to open their doors at Belcourt Village in southwest Bakersfield.

Apricot Lane and Drybar will both be opening at the new shopping center, located near the intersection of White Lane and Buena Vista Road.

Drybar is a salon that offers blowouts, but no cuts or colors. Owners say they hope to open sometime in late December of 2023 or early January of 2024.

Apricot Lane is a local women’s boutique store that used to be in the Marketplace. The shop announced it will be opening at the new location in spring of 2024.