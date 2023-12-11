BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Lottery officials said two months after a winning $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Frazier Park, no one has stepped forward to claim the prize.

The drawing for the $1.76 Powerball jackpot took place on Oct. 11 and was the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Midway Market & Liquor located on Frazier Mountain Park Road in Frazier Park, sold the lone lucky ticket.

The identity of the winner has remained a mystery, leaving residents in the area to guess, speculate and wonder: “Who is it?” Could it be a neighbor of theirs? Was it a traveler just passing through?

The lump sum for the Oct. 11 prize was valued at $774.1 million. A winner can choose to take the lump sum or take payment of the prize in annuity — one immediate payment, followed by annual payments that increase 5% each year for 29 years, officials said.

And even if someone claims to be the winner, verifying the winner is a process that can take weeks.