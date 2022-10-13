BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46.

The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manners and causes of their deaths.

Officers said the crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. and involved two semi trucks in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and Gun Club Road. Officers found a third vehicle trapped underneath one of the trailers.

Officers said Lovepreet Dhillon, 32, of Bakersfield, was driving a 2022 Freightliner eastbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road. Anthony Campos, 33 of Wasco was behind the wheel of a 2010 Freightliner heading westbound on Highway 46, according to officials. For an unknown reason, Dhillon crossed over the broken yellow line partially into the westbound lane of Highway 46 and traveled into the path of Campos, officials said.

Both trucks collided head-on in the westbound lane of Highway 46. Campos’ vehicle continued west and came to a stop blocking the westbound lanes. Dhillon’s vehicle continued out of control to the east, crossed the westbound lanes and left the road to the north.

A 2003 Toyota traveling westbound turned to the right to avoid a collision, but Dhillon’s vehicle hit the Toyota on the shoulder of Highway 46 and pushed the car backward before it overturned, according to officials.