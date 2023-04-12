BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a home on Pla Vada Drive Wednesday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5200 block of Pla Vada Drive at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a female screaming.

Officers arrived and found two men with stab wounds. One of the men’s wounds were described as “major” and the other’s as “moderate.” Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available for release, a spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.