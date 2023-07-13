BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is opening extra places for residents to stay cool this weekend as even more extreme heat is expected.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said he has been working with officials to open two locations this weekend as temperatures are expected to surpass 110 degrees.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 1000 S. Owens St. and the Valley Children’s Ice Rink at 1325 Q St., #100 will be open this weekend.

HOURS:

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Saturday, July 15, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Valley Children’s Ice Rink – Extended hours Friday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The public is welcome to make use of both facilities if they need a place to stay cool. Entry will be free to the ice rink, but you will need to pay a fee to rent skates, Gonzales announced.