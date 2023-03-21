BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers are left with minor injuries after a spinout and crash on Highway 178 Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. when two sedans collided on east Highway 178 just east of Union Avenue and west of Niles Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP Officer Tomas Martinez Told 17 News a Corolla was traveling in the fast lane when the driver lost control and spun out crashing into a Subaru.

After the Corolla and the Subaru collided both vehicles hit a concrete wall, according to Officer Martinez.

Both drivers were left with minor scrapes, according to CHP.