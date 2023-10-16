BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lanes on southbound I-5 have been reopened after a semi-truck crashed and landed on a guardrail on the right hand shoulder at the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the page, the crash was reported at 7 a.m. Monday and CHP closed the third and fourth lanes of southbound I-5 after the impact from the crash ruptured the semi-trucks trailer, causing it to leak diesel on the roadway.

Officers opened the fourth traffic lane of southbound I-5 at 2:31 p.m., CHP said.

It is unknown what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.