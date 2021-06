BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died early Saturday when a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 collided head-on with another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. near Lerdo Highway, according to the CHP. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers, officers said.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, officers said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.