BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 178 that involved a senior Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s investigation, 31-year-old Jack Lee Brown of Weldon drove a 1992 Geo west on Highway 178, west of Kelso Valley Road, and crossed into the eastbound lane as he went through a slight right hand curve.

The front of the Geo collided with two motorcycles, a BMW and a Yamaha. Rotating out of control, the Geo was propelled along the eastbound lane. Senior Deputy Amanda Plugge, driving a 2017 Ford, tried to avoid a collision but the Geo crashed into the Ford’s passenger side, CHP said.

The driver of the Geo and the rider of the BMW motorcycle suffered fatal injuries, CHP said. The Yamaha motorcyclist had major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical.

Plugge was not injured.

The crash and whether alcohol or drugs played a role remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.