BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified.

Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road, according to a coroner’s release. They were pronounced dead at the scene.