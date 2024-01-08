BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who were killed in a fatal 30-vehicle pile up along Interstate 5 Saturday have been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, 62-year-old Patricia Anne Wilson of Sun City, Arizona, and 45-year-old Pedro Garcia Canseco of Gilroy were both operators of vehicles that collided with a semi-truck on southbound I-5 south of Old River Road on Jan. 6 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Wilson and Canseco were both pronounced dead on scene, KCSO said.

CHP told media on Monday that 30 vehicles were involved in the initial crash –18 passenger vehicles and 12 commercial vehicles. Two people sustained major injuries while seven others sustained minor to moderate injuries. All injured parties were transported to local hospitals.

According to CHP, a preliminary investigation shows the parties involved in the crash encountered a pocket of fog within less than 100 feet of visibility. Traffic slowed to very slow speeds while traveling through the patch of fog, but traffic approaching from the rear failed to adjust their speed for the weather conditions, and a chain reaction crash occurred.

An investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

The roadway was fully reopened Sunday afternoon, according to Caltrans.